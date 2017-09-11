HURRICANE IRMA: Watch CBSN Live | CBS Eye on Irma | Live Blog from CBS Miami | Irma Posts from CBS SF

South Bay Windstorm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Filed Under: Power outage, Santa Clara County, South Bay, Windstorm

LOS GATOS (AP) — A windstorm has knocked down trees and power lines in parts of the Bay Area.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that thousands of people in Santa Clara County were still without power on Monday morning following the overnight storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carolina Walbrun tells the newspaper wind gusts of up to 54 miles per hour were reported in nearby Monterey County around 2 a.m. The storm also produced thunderstorms in Monterey and San Benito counties.

The winds moved north through the San Jose area.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch