South Bay Windstorm Leaves Thousands Without Power

LOS GATOS (AP) — A windstorm has knocked down trees and power lines in parts of the Bay Area.
The San Jose Mercury News reported that thousands of people in Santa Clara County were still without power on Monday morning following the overnight storm.
National Weather Service meteorologist Carolina Walbrun tells the newspaper wind gusts of up to 54 miles per hour were reported in nearby Monterey County around 2 a.m. The storm also produced thunderstorms in Monterey and San Benito counties.
The winds moved north through the San Jose area.
