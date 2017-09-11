Woman, Man Arrested In Sonoma Bank Robbery

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Authorities arrested two suspects in the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Sonoma Saturday afternoon.
Catrina Rose Hockney, 34, of Napa, and Miguel Angel Maravilla, 45, of Vallejo, are suspected of robbing the bank at West Napa Street and Fifth Street West around 2 p.m.
Hockney placed a lunch box on a teller’s counter and gave the teller a note stating it was a robbery and she wanted all large bills, Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Deputies were aware that Hockney and Maravilla were listed in a flier earlier Saturday by Napa police as persons of interest in attempted robberies in Napa, and their vehicle was described in the flier as a tan 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, Crum said.
Deputies saw the a tan pickup leaving the area of the bank robbery and stopped it at West Napa Street and Third Street West, according to Crum.
Hockney was trying to change her clothes in the backseat and deputies found her in possession of a large amount of cash, Crum said.
The teller’s description of the female robber and a video from a bank surveillance camera confirmed Hockney as the robber, Crum said.
Hockney and Maravilla were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail under $500,000 bail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. They are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.