UC Officer Tickets Berkeley Hot Dog Vendor, Takes Wallet, Money

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A video showing a University of California Police officer ticketing a hot dog vendor, rifling through his wallet and confiscating his money has caused an outcry across social media.

The incident happened on Saturday outside a Cal football game.

Martin Flores said he was buying food for his children and turned on the camera when an officer stopped the vendor to ticket him for selling food without a permit.

The video shows the officer taking the vendors wallet, and the man pleading in Spanish for his “dinero.”

Flores can be heard off-camera saying, “That’s not right… you’re going to take his hard-earned money?”

“Yep, this is law and order in action,” replies the officer.

Since posting the video, Flores has started a GoFundMe account for the vendor and others like him.

According to Justice4Juan, “The funds raised will be utilized to cover legal and personal loses. In addition, funds in excess are to cover other vendors who have been robbed of their hard earned living through citations and removal of their carts.”

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $38,000, well beyond the goal of $10,000.

UC’s police department defended the officer’s actions, saying he took $60 from the vendor as evidence.