Person In Custody After ‘Serious Incident’ At New Hampshire Hospital

Early Tuesday afternoon police told people to avoid the area surrounding the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

It is not clear if a shooting occurred, but police released an alert just before 3 p.m. saying they were investigating a “serious incident” at the hospital. Minutes later police said a person was in custody.

The hospital confirmed via Twitter earlier in the afternoon that the campus was “locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital” and said officials were assessing the situation. It is not clear if the lockdown has been lifted.

CBS affiliate WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. An employee tells the station the incident was reported around 1:30 p.m.

“Code silver” indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Vermont state police assisted New Hampshire and local police.

Dartmouth College, located about two miles away from the hospital, tweeted that its campus was not on lockdown.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported “an incident” to the police and officers are responding.