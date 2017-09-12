Donald Fagen Cancels Bay Area Shows Due To Illness

VIDEO: Donald Fagen – “I’m Not The Same Without You” (AUDIO)
(CBS SF) – Little over a week since the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, bandmate Donald Fagen has cancelled his upcoming Bay Area shows.
A statement on the Mountain Winery website reads “Due to illness, Donald Fagen must regrettably cancel his Bay Area performances on September 15th at The Mountain Winery in Saratoga and September 16th at The Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Refunds are available at place of purchase.”
On The Masonic’s website, a link to Live Nation’s Donald Fagen And The Nightflyers page also alerts visitors the event has been cancelled. Their tour starts back up and runs through Japan on September 20th in Osaka.
After Becker’s passing, Fagen posted a statement on his Facebook page that read “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band. We’ll miss him forever.”
In keeping with that promise, Fagen announced on Monday, the first tour dates with the Steely Dan band. The 11-day tour is to start in Thackerville, Oklahoma on October 13th and conclude in Dublin, Ireland on October 30th.
Becker, himself also missed shows earlier in the year. Fagen told Billboard Magazine Becker was recovering from a procedure.
