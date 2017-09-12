Lightning-Sparked Wildfire Burning In Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A wildfire ignited by a lightning strike continued to spread early Tuesday in a heavily wooded area near Woodside’s Wunderlich County Park.
The smoke from the blaze in the western hills near Skyline and upper Bear Gulch Road was visible as far way as Stanford and Palo Alto and proving a challenge to fight.
Helicopter video showed the blaze spread in the thick underbrush beneath a thick canopy of evergreens. No structure appeared to be immediately threatened by the blaze.
The fire ignited overnight when a freak weather system moved into the Bay Area and triggered some 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. On the peninsula, Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Dan Ghiorso said around 7 p.m. Monday that crews there were responding to multiple lightning strikes that caused fires in the area.
Cal Fire and Santa Clara County fire officials battled two vegetation fires around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Loma Prieta ridge and Twin Creeks Road in the Los Gatos area.
Four lightning strikes were reported to have hit that area at about 5 p.m., causing the fires, Cal Fire officials said.
Cal Fire said both fires were about a quarter acre in size and said they had air dropped water onto the fires.