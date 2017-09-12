BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported At New Hampshire Hospital

Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ Will Highlight MVFF’s Centerpiece

Filed Under: entertainment, Films, Hollywood, Mill Valley Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Academy Award nominated director Richard Linklater’s new film “Last Flag Flying” will be the “Centerpiece” screening on Oct. 12th at the 40th Mill Valley Film Festival.

Linklater, who not only is a filmmaker, but also a screenwriter and actor is known for his realistic movies that revolve around a passage of time. He garnered praise for his Academy Award nominated film “Boyhood” that was filmed over a dozen years.

He won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and BAFTAs for Best Director and Best Picture for that film.

In “Last Flag Flying,” a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne follows the story of three Vietnam veterans who reunite for one last mission.

