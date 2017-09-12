6 Treated After Pepper-Spray Fracas At Antioch School

BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported At New Hampshire Hospital

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An argument at Deer Valley High School in Antioch ended with a half-dozen people being treated for pepper spray exposure Monday morning, according to police.

The incident was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the school at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

The argument originated between a male student and a female student, and the female used the pepper spray against him.

Three staff members and two other students were also exposed when they tried to intervene.

All of them were treated at the scene and subsequently taken to hospitals.

The girl responsible has been identified, but remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441.

