SFPD Arrests 5 Suspected Of Targeting Minors Over Internet

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department’s internet crimes against children unit arrested five individuals on suspicion of contacting minors over the internet for sexual purposes in the month of August.

Investigators noticed an uptick in cases during the summer and “back to school” months. They started closely monitoring social media frequently used by children, subsequently identifying a number of suspects.

Santa Cruz resident Randall Cady, 40, was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Tracy, police said.

Michael Renteria, a 50-year-old resident of Milpitas, was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

San Francisco resident Jose Olivares-Parada, 38, was arrested on suspicion of felony sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, according to police.

Ahmad Naimi, a 32-year-old resident of Newark, was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

Oakland resident Charles Johnson, a 44-year-old ride-share driver, was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, police said.

Personnel from the San Jose Police Department, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted in the operation. Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of one of the suspects listed above is asked to contact the police department’s special victims unit at (415) 558-5500.

