SFPD Arrests 5 Suspected Of Targeting Minors Over Internet

Filed Under: crimes against children, crimewatch, Internet, San Francisco, Sex crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department’s internet crimes against children unit arrested five individuals on suspicion of contacting minors over the internet for sexual purposes in the month of August.

suspects SFPD Arrests 5 Suspected Of Targeting Minors Over Internet

(Clockwise from upper left) Randall Cady, Michael Renteria, Jose Olivares-Parada, Charles Johnson, Ahmad Naimi (San Francisco Police Dept.)

Investigators noticed an uptick in cases during the summer and “back to school” months. They started closely monitoring social media frequently used by children, subsequently identifying a number of suspects.

Santa Cruz resident Randall Cady, 40, was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Tracy, police said.

Michael Renteria, a 50-year-old resident of Milpitas, was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

San Francisco resident Jose Olivares-Parada, 38, was arrested on suspicion of felony sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, according to police.

Ahmad Naimi, a 32-year-old resident of Newark, was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

Oakland resident Charles Johnson, a 44-year-old ride-share driver, was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, police said.

Personnel from the San Jose Police Department, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations also assisted in the operation. Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of one of the suspects listed above is asked to contact the police department’s special victims unit at (415) 558-5500.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch