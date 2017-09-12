Pair Arrested In Sonoma Bank Robbery Suspected In Other Crimes

NAPA (CBS SF) — Two suspects in a Sonoma bank robbery Saturday also are suspected of at least one robbery and several attempted robberies at markets in Napa since mid-August, Napa police said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catrina Rose Hockney, 34, and Miguel Angel Maravilla, 45, both of Napa, on suspicion of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at West Napa Street and Fifth Street West in Sonoma around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies already were aware that Hockney and Maravilla were persons of interest in attempted robberies in Napa when they arrested the pair in Sonoma, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Employees of Lola’s Market at 2750 Old Sonoma Road in Napa called 911 on Aug. 13 to report two armed suspects wearing masks were sitting in a vehicle outside the market. The employees locked the doors and the suspects were unable to enter the market, police said.

An hour later, officers stopped a vehicle with a bag over the rear license plate. The vehicle matched the vehicle outside Lola’s Market, police said.

Hockney and Maravilla were inside the vehicle but no weapons were found in the vehicle or on their person, police said. Officers towed the vehicle because the registration had expired.

Napa police said Hockney is also suspected of robbing Pueblo Market at 2107 W. Pueblo Ave. of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint on Aug. 27.

Maravilla is suspected of trying to rob Amigos Market at 2877 Solano Ave. around 2 p.m., and a Taco Bell at 700 Military W. in Benicia around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said the same vehicle was seen circling the area of the attempted robberies and the suspect in both attempted robberies had a semi-automatic handgun.

On Friday, Napa police found an unoccupied vehicle registered to Hockney that matched the one seen at the attempted robbery of Amigos Market.

Police followed the vehicle later that day as Hockney and Maravilla allegedly used it to case numerous banks and businesses in Napa and American Canyon. The surveillance continued when Hockney and Maravilla drove to Sonoma and cased businesses there on Saturday morning, police said.

Napa police were working with Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies when the Wells Fargo bank was robbed around 2 p.m. Hockney and Maravilla were detained blocks from the bank and then arrested.

Napa police said they found evidence in Hockney’s and Maravilla’s Napa residence on First Street linking them to the Napa robbery and attempted robbery in Benicia.

Napa police also arrested Hockney’s mother, Shontaine Brayton, 53, of Napa, for conspiracy and being an accessory after she allegedly took a handgun from the First Street house on Monday morning.

Napa police said they are seeking arrest warrants from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office for two attempted robberies, one robbery, conspiracy, and being armed while committing a felony.

Police said they believe Hockney and Maravilla have been involved in other robberies in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Napa police Detective Dominic Deguilio at (707) 257-9509 or email ddeguilio@cityofnapa.org.

