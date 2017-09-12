The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide

By Randy Yagi
In a matter of weeks if not days, the annual pilgrimage will begin on the East Coast to view the magnificent fall colors. Clearly among the world’s greatest destinations to witness one of nature’s most dazzling spectacles, the East Coast, in particular the New England states, will be poised to welcome those fall foliage enthusiasts that are often known as leaf peepers. While it’s no secret that New England is the most coveted region to embrace the changing of the leaves, there are many other notable spots along the East Coast that are also deserving of a journey, particularly for those who are venturing out on their very first fall excursion. The following is an informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage, including suggested itineraries and travel options.
Massachusetts
One of the world’s most alluring and most photographed destinations for fall foliage can be found in the stunning highlands region of Western Massachusetts known as The Berkshires. Located in the county that bears its name, The Berkshires is a must see for leaf peepers and will attract them en masse to scenic places like the town of Lenox, the enchanting Jacob’s Ladder Trail Scenic Byway and the town of North Adams, which happens to host its own Fall Foliage Parade in October. But the rest of the state also has its own share of extraordinary seasonal colors, such as along the Mohawk Trail in Central Massachusetts, the Cape Ann area north of Boston and even Boston itself in late October, with spots like Boston Common, the adjacent Boston Public Garden and the Back Bay Fens, in addition to Minute Man National Historical Park in neighboring Lexington.
Peak Foliage
Western and Central Massachusetts – Mid-October
Central and Eastern Massachusetts – Mid to Late October
Suggested Trips
Accommodations
Blantyre – Lenox
Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort – Lenox
Porches Inn – North Adams
Red Lion Inn – Stockbridge
Stonover Farm – Lenox
Events/Attractions
Fall Foliage Parade – North Adams
Mass MoCA – North Adams
Mohawk Trail State Forest – Charlemont
Norman Rockwell Museum – Stockbridge
The Mount – Lenox
New Hampshire
With more than two thirds of the state blanketed by forestland, New Hampshire is filled with embraceable natural beauty, particularly during the turning of the leaves. A captivating destination for leaf peepers from all over the world, the Granite State offers several distinctive regions in which to marvel at some of the most brilliant fall colors in the country, such as the Great North Woods, the famed White Mountains and the Lakes Region which includes Lake Winnipesaukee, largest in the state. Estimated peak of the regions of New Hampshire occur in a north to south direction, beginning in the Great North Wood with its inimitable seasonal colors along Kancamagus Highway, through the Lakes and culminating around Halloween in the Seacoast, with an exceptional late fall colors between Portsmouth and Seabrook Beach. In addition to Kancamagus Highway, Franconia Notch State Park, the Appalachian Trail and Mount Monadnock, superb fall foliage can be viewed along the Connecticut River Byway, Waterville Valley in Grafton County, Durgin Bridge near North Sandwich Village, the Belknap Mountains and Pawtuckaway State Park, among many others.
Peak Foliage
Northern Vermont – Late September to Early October
White Mountains – Early to Mid October
Southern Vermont – Mid to Late October
Suggested Trips
Accommodations
Mills Falls at the Lake – Meredith
Omni Mount Washington Resort – Bretton Woods
Purity Spring Resort – Madison
The Manor on Golden Pond – Holderness
The Wentworth – Jackson Village
Selected Events/Attractions
Deerfield Fair – Deerfield
Mount Washington Cog Railway – Mount Washington
Warner Foliage Festival – Warner
Fall Foliage Festival – Waterville Valley
White Mountain National Forest
New York
The first hint of the fall foliage season has already begun around the northeastern section of New York, before it elegantly begins to spread towards the central and southern regions of the Empire State. One of the best spots to enjoy a striking splash of colors early on is the majestic Adirondack Mountains, hosting one of the longest fall foliage seasons in the country and providing breathtaking vistas at many notable places, including Lake Placid, Prospect Mountain and Lake Charles. Continuing into historic Saratoga Springs and John Boyd Thacher State Park, the spectacle continues magically across the Hudson Valley, while a vast canvas of burnt orange, yellow and red leaves from the deciduous trees blanket the famed Catskill Mountains. By mid-October, most all of central New York will reaches its peak colors, including the Finger Lakes wine country region, Niagara Falls and Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East. A few weeks later, New York City will be among the final spots to enjoy the final yet brilliant stages of the state’s foliage season, with radiant leaf-strewn attractions like Central Park, New York Botanical Garden and the Staten Island Greenbelt.
Peak Foliage
Northern New York State – Late September to Early October
Central New York State – Early to Mid October
New York City – Late October to Early November
Suggested Trips
Accommodations
Adelphi Hotel – Saratoga Springs
Glenmere Mansion – Chester
Lake Placid Lodge – Lake Placid
Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz
The Lodges at Cresthaven – Lake George
Selected Events/Attractions
Adirondack Balloon Festival – Queensbury
Fall Foliage Festival – Cohocton
Flaming Leaves Festival – Lake Placid
Fall Foliage Festival Port Jervis – Port Jervis
Saratoga DBA Fall Festival – Saratoga Springs
Vermont
No list of the East Coast’s best fall colors can truly be complete without including Vermont, whose name was derived from the French term for green mountain (Verd Mont). In fact, it is within the namesake Green Mountains where the most brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow are on full display, courtesy of the official state tree, the sugar maple. The changing of the colors typically begins around mid-September with peak foliage across must of the state during the first few weeks of October. Several spots provide leaf peepers sweeping views these dazzling fall colors as far as the eye can see and includes Bennington Battle Monument, Equinox Pond, Lake Champlain, and the Green Mountain Byway through Waterbury and Stowe.
Peak Foliage
Early to Mid October
Suggested Trips
Accommodations
Grafton Inn – Grafton
Rabbit Hill Inn – Lower Waterbury
Trapp Valley Lodge – Stowe
Twin Farms – Barnard
The Equinox – Manchester
Selected Events/Attractions
Billings Farm and Museum – Woodstock
Burke Fall Foliage Festival – East Burke
Elmore State Park – Lake Elmore
Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home – Manchester
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival – Stowe
Virginia
Since it’s a known fact that “Virginia is for Lovers”, then one of the most romantic times of the year to visit the Old Dominion State is when the autumn leaves reaches its vivid peak colors. Although magnificent fall colors abound throughout Virginia, the distinctive Blue Ridge Mountains captures the state’s purest natural beauty, particularly along the famed namesake Blue Ridge Parkway, known as America’s longest linear park and extends 469 miles between Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. With the peak fall foliage typically occurring between mid and late October, visitors are expected to witness a cavalcade of seasonal colors and from multiple vantage points along what’s also known as America’s Favorite Drive, such as the James River, Peaks of Otter, the cities of Roanoke and Lexington, and Mabry Mill. As Virginia’s only national park, Shenandoah National Park is equally acclaimed for encapsulating views of lush fall colors via the 105-mile long Skyline Drive, with its easy access to the Appalachian Trail and exceptional viewing of the autumnal colors at places like Little Stairs Overlook, Stony Man Overlook and Pinnacles Overlook. In the latter half of October and into November, visitors can still enjoy the rustic colors in the state’s most prominent cities, including Norfolk particularly the the historic Norfolk Botanical Garden, Williamsburg and the Colonial Parkway, and the capital city of Richmond on Monument Avenue and the University of Richmond.
Peak Foliage
Western Virginia – Late September to Mid October
Central Virginia – Mid to Late October
Eastern Virginia – Late October
Suggested Trips
Big Walker Mountain Scenic Byway
Colonial Parkway – Jamestown, Williamsburg, Yorktown
George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
Accommodations
Jefferson Hotel – Richmond
Primland – Meadows of Dan
Skyland Resort – Shenandoah National Park
Williamsburg Inn – Williamsburg
Wintergreen Resort – Wintergreen
Selected Events/Attractions
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival – Ferrum
Fall Foliage Art Show – Waynesboro
Fall Foliage Shenandoah Bike Festival – Staunton
Richmond Folk Festival – Richmond
Town Point Wine Festival – Norfolk
Additional Information On Fall Foliage Tours
Self-Guided Tour Information
Virginia Department of Forestry
Suggested Bus Tours
Suggested Train Tours
Adirondack Scenic Railroad – Utica, New York
Green Mountain Railroad – Burlington, Chester, Vermont
Mount Washington Cog Railway – Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
Saratoga and North Creek Railroad – Saratoga Springs, New York
Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad – Lincoln, New Hampshire
Amtrak Train Service
Amtrak Vacations Boston Fall Foliage
Amtrak Vacations New England Fall Foliage
Boat Tours
Essex River Cruises & Charters
Selected Cruise Lines