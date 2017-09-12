The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide

By Randy Yagi

In a matter of weeks if not days, the annual pilgrimage will begin on the East Coast to view the magnificent fall colors. Clearly among the world’s greatest destinations to witness one of nature’s most dazzling spectacles, the East Coast, in particular the New England states, will be poised to welcome those fall foliage enthusiasts that are often known as leaf peepers. While it’s no secret that New England is the most coveted region to embrace the changing of the leaves, there are many other notable spots along the East Coast that are also deserving of a journey, particularly for those who are venturing out on their very first fall excursion. The following is an informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage, including suggested itineraries and travel options.

Massachusetts

One of the world’s most alluring and most photographed destinations for fall foliage can be found in the stunning highlands region of Western Massachusetts known as The Berkshires. Located in the county that bears its name, The Berkshires is a must see for leaf peepers and will attract them en masse to scenic places like the town of Lenox, the enchanting Jacob’s Ladder Trail Scenic Byway and the town of North Adams, which happens to host its own Fall Foliage Parade in October. But the rest of the state also has its own share of extraordinary seasonal colors, such as along the Mohawk Trail in Central Massachusetts, the Cape Ann area north of Boston and even Boston itself in late October, with spots like Boston Common, the adjacent Boston Public Garden and the Back Bay Fens, in addition to Minute Man National Historical Park in neighboring Lexington.

Peak Foliage

Western and Central Massachusetts – Mid-October

Central and Eastern Massachusetts – Mid to Late October

Suggested Trips

The Berkshires

Mohawk Trail

Cape Ann

Boston

Accommodations

Blantyre – Lenox

Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort – Lenox

Porches Inn – North Adams

Red Lion Inn – Stockbridge

Stonover Farm – Lenox

Events/Attractions

Fall Foliage Parade – North Adams

Mass MoCA – North Adams

Mohawk Trail State Forest – Charlemont

Norman Rockwell Museum – Stockbridge

The Mount – Lenox

New Hampshire

With more than two thirds of the state blanketed by forestland, New Hampshire is filled with embraceable natural beauty, particularly during the turning of the leaves. A captivating destination for leaf peepers from all over the world, the Granite State offers several distinctive regions in which to marvel at some of the most brilliant fall colors in the country, such as the Great North Woods, the famed White Mountains and the Lakes Region which includes Lake Winnipesaukee, largest in the state. Estimated peak of the regions of New Hampshire occur in a north to south direction, beginning in the Great North Wood with its inimitable seasonal colors along Kancamagus Highway, through the Lakes and culminating around Halloween in the Seacoast, with an exceptional late fall colors between Portsmouth and Seabrook Beach. In addition to Kancamagus Highway, Franconia Notch State Park, the Appalachian Trail and Mount Monadnock, superb fall foliage can be viewed along the Connecticut River Byway, Waterville Valley in Grafton County, Durgin Bridge near North Sandwich Village, the Belknap Mountains and Pawtuckaway State Park, among many others.

Peak Foliage

Northern Vermont – Late September to Early October

White Mountains – Early to Mid October

Southern Vermont – Mid to Late October

Suggested Trips

Appalachian Trail

Franconia Notch State Park

Kancamagus Highway

Lake Winnipesaukee

Mount Monadnock

Accommodations

Mills Falls at the Lake – Meredith

Omni Mount Washington Resort – Bretton Woods

Purity Spring Resort – Madison

The Manor on Golden Pond – Holderness

The Wentworth – Jackson Village

Selected Events/Attractions

Deerfield Fair – Deerfield

Mount Washington Cog Railway – Mount Washington

Warner Foliage Festival – Warner

Fall Foliage Festival – Waterville Valley

White Mountain National Forest

New York

The first hint of the fall foliage season has already begun around the northeastern section of New York, before it elegantly begins to spread towards the central and southern regions of the Empire State. One of the best spots to enjoy a striking splash of colors early on is the majestic Adirondack Mountains, hosting one of the longest fall foliage seasons in the country and providing breathtaking vistas at many notable places, including Lake Placid, Prospect Mountain and Lake Charles. Continuing into historic Saratoga Springs and John Boyd Thacher State Park, the spectacle continues magically across the Hudson Valley, while a vast canvas of burnt orange, yellow and red leaves from the deciduous trees blanket the famed Catskill Mountains. By mid-October, most all of central New York will reaches its peak colors, including the Finger Lakes wine country region, Niagara Falls and Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East. A few weeks later, New York City will be among the final spots to enjoy the final yet brilliant stages of the state’s foliage season, with radiant leaf-strewn attractions like Central Park, New York Botanical Garden and the Staten Island Greenbelt.

Peak Foliage

Northern New York State – Late September to Early October

Central New York State – Early to Mid October

New York City – Late October to Early November

Suggested Trips

Adirondacks

Catskill Mountains

Finger Lakes

Hudson River Valley

Saratoga Springs

Accommodations

Adelphi Hotel – Saratoga Springs

Glenmere Mansion – Chester

Lake Placid Lodge – Lake Placid

Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz

The Lodges at Cresthaven – Lake George

Selected Events/Attractions

Adirondack Balloon Festival – Queensbury

Fall Foliage Festival – Cohocton

Flaming Leaves Festival – Lake Placid

Fall Foliage Festival Port Jervis – Port Jervis

Saratoga DBA Fall Festival – Saratoga Springs

