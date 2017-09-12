UC Berkeley, UCLA Ranked Best Public Universities In U.S.

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Northern and Southern California college rivalry just got more complicated.
University of California at Berkeley has long been regarded as the best public university according to several college rankings, but now Cal has to make room in the top spot for its rival sister school down south.
U.S. News and World Report released its latest college rankings Tuesday. The list has become a popular reference for students and parents, alike.
This year, UCLA has tied UC Berkeley. It’s the first time two California schools have tied on the Best Public University rankings.
Neither made the top five on overall list.
Topping the rankings for Best National Universities, Princeton took the number one spot. Cal, UCLA and USC are all tied at number 21, along with Emory University in Georgia.
Stanford tied for fifth place overall, along with Columbia and MIT.
U.S. News and World Report says the rankings are based on graduation rates, class sizes and other factors.