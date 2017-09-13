A’s Decide On Site Near Laney College Site For Ballpark

OAKLAND (KCBS) – The Oakland Athletics have decided on land near Laney College as their preferred spot for a 35,000-seat, privately financed ballpark to replace the Coliseum.

Team President Dave Kaval said the 13-acre location near downtown is the strongest location for them to be successful.

Our vision is to build a new ballpark for Oakland at the Peralta site. Join the conversation at https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0 #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/oW8b0CthwM — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 13, 2017

In her first public statement after the team’s announcement, Mayor Libby Schaaf said, “This is good news. The A’s have been part of this community for decades. And they bring so much community pride. And this facility offers an opportunity to benefit the surrounding community for generations to come.”

The site is off Interstate 880, although providing vehicle access will require millions of dollars worth of new freeway ramps close to the Lake Merritt BART station.

While the A’s hope to play their first game at their $500 million plus ballpark in 2023, a lot needs to happen before things go forward. The team must start with cutting a deal with the Peralta Community College District, which owns the site and has its headquarters there.

Kaval made the A’s intentions official in a letter he was to hand-deliver last night to the Peralta district Chancellor, asking to begin negotiations to buy or lease the land.

The A’s are proposing to also construct housing and commercial space on an 8-acre Laney parking lot just north of the site and funnel revenue from it to Laney.

The A’s would also help build a garage there with the idea of boosting the college’s overall parking capacity.