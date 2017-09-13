Convicted Stanford Rapist Turner Ends Up In Criminal Justice Textbook

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Notorious convicted rapist and ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner is now the textbook example for rape in college classes.
A Washington State University student shared a picture of a page from her introduction to criminal justice textbook.
The textbook shows Turner’s mugshot next to the definition of rape. The caption to the photo discusses Turner’s crime and the outrage over his sentence.
Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster at a party in 2015.
He was released from jail after serving three months.
The judge who handed down the sentence– Aaron Persky — is now facing a recall attempt.