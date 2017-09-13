Crews Rescue Man From Car After Tree Falls In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire Department crews in San Francisco had to extricate a driver out of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell on several parked cars, according to authorities.

The large tree fell near the intersection of Clement Street and 38th Avenue shortly after 3 p.m., striking several parked cars and one Porsche that was driving up Clement. It was quickly determined that the man driving the Porsche was not injured.

The victim was pulled out of the Porsche safely shortly before 4 p.m.

“I was just driving and — uh, lucky day — the tree just fell on my car,” the driver told KPIX 5. “They had to chainsaw me out. I was literally stuck, so they just chainsawed me out.”

While that man was rescued, as of about 5:15 p.m. Clement Street was still closed as crews awaited the arrival of a crane that would remove the tree from the vehicles.

