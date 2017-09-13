Aretha Franklin To Perform at 25th Annual AIDS Foundation Fall Gala Honoring Elton John

Aretha Franklin will headline the event.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26:: Elton John attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)
Elton John (credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – This year’s AIDS Foundation Fall Gala will honor Sir Elton John for the multiple charitable activities he has been involved in throughout his storied career.

“Elton’s philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people’s lives around the world,” explained Elton John AIDS Foundation Chairman David Furnish in a press statement. “But without a doubt, Elton’s greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS – the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

This year marks the 25th Anniverary of the Gala. Aretha Franklin will headline the evening, which takes place on November 7 at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine. Actor Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

Guests scheduled to attend include Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Hilary and President Bill Clinton, and Sharon Stone, all of whom are part of the Foundation’s Founder’s Circle.

Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, Billy Joel and Cindy Lauper are among the event’s chairs.

Tickets are available through Andreas Schwarz at the Elton John AIDS Foundation or at andreas.schwarz@ejaf.org.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

