Full Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Line-Up Announced

SAM FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park.

More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.


Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2017


Friday, October 6:

  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
  • Dry Branch Fire Squad
  • Billy Bragg
  • The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins
  • T Bone Burnett
  • Conor Brings Friends for Friday featuring: Mega Bog, Jesse Harris, Big Thief, The Felice Brothers, First Aid Kit, Conor Oberst
  • The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
  • Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
  • Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Molsky’s Mountain Drifters
  • Tracy Blackman
  • Foy Vance
  • Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines

Saturday, October 7:

  • Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven
  • Blackfoot Gypsies
  • The Nth Power
  • Midnight North
  • Rising Appalachia
  • HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel
  • Robyn Hitchcock
  • Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
  • Tim O’Brien Band
  • Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady
  • Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne
  • Gillian Welch
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes
  • Sam Outlaw
  • Nancy & The Lambchops
  • Tyler Childers
  • Colter Wall
  • Henry Rollins
  • Willie Watson
  • The Go To Hell Man Clan
  • Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Poncho Sanchez
  • Justin Townes Earle
  • Ozomatli
  • Patty Griffin
  • Sturgill Simpson
  • The Brothers Comatose
  • Moonalice
  • The Wood Brothers
  • Jamey Johnson
  • Robert Earl Keen

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift


Sunday, October 8:

  • Jade Jackson
  • Marco & The Polos
  • Sisters Morales
  • The Well Known Strangers
  • Weyes Blood
  • Ghost of Paul Revere
  • Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
  • The Sons of The Soul Revivers
  • Hot Tuna Electric
  • Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones
  • The Flatlanders
  • John Prine
  • Emmylou Harris
  • Lila Blue
  • The Brothers Gibb
  • Norbert Putnam & Friends
  • Jello Biafra
  • Ciaran Lavery
  • Tyler Childers
  • Will Durst
  • The Secret Sisters
  • Kane Welch Kaplin
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan
  • Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams
  • Bob Mould Band
  • Junior Brown
  • Poor Man’s Whiskey
  • Randy Newman
  • Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
  • Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice)
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
  • Big Freedia
  • Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot
  • Cheap Trick

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion

