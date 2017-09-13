Full Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Line-Up Announced

VIDEO: Mellow Music Fans Jam Golden Gate Park for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (2016)
SAM FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park.
More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.
Friday, October 6:
- Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
- Dry Branch Fire Squad
- Billy Bragg
- The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins
- T Bone Burnett
- Conor Brings Friends for Friday featuring: Mega Bog, Jesse Harris, Big Thief, The Felice Brothers, First Aid Kit, Conor Oberst
- The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
- Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
- Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Brandi Carlile
- Molsky’s Mountain Drifters
- Tracy Blackman
- Foy Vance
- Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines
Saturday, October 7:
- Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven
- Blackfoot Gypsies
- The Nth Power
- Midnight North
- Rising Appalachia
- HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel
- Robyn Hitchcock
- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
- Tim O’Brien Band
- Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady
- Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne
- Gillian Welch
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Sam Outlaw
- Nancy & The Lambchops
- Tyler Childers
- Colter Wall
- Henry Rollins
- Willie Watson
- The Go To Hell Man Clan
- Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty
- Dan Auerbach
- Poncho Sanchez
- Justin Townes Earle
- Ozomatli
- Patty Griffin
- Sturgill Simpson
- The Brothers Comatose
- Moonalice
- The Wood Brothers
- Jamey Johnson
- Robert Earl Keen
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift
Sunday, October 8:
- Jade Jackson
- Marco & The Polos
- Sisters Morales
- The Well Known Strangers
- Weyes Blood
- Ghost of Paul Revere
- Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
- The Sons of The Soul Revivers
- Hot Tuna Electric
- Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones
- The Flatlanders
- John Prine
- Emmylou Harris
- Lila Blue
- The Brothers Gibb
- Norbert Putnam & Friends
- Jello Biafra
- Ciaran Lavery
- Tyler Childers
- Will Durst
- The Secret Sisters
- Kane Welch Kaplin
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams
- Bob Mould Band
- Junior Brown
- Poor Man’s Whiskey
- Randy Newman
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice)
- Lucinda Williams
- Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
- Big Freedia
- Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot
- Cheap Trick
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion
