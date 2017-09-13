Gun Stolen From San Francisco Police Officer Used In Mission District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gun stolen from a San Francisco police officer personal vehicle was used days later in a gang-related killing, authorities said Wednesday.

The gun, a personal firearm registered to an unidentified officer, was stolen from his car on August 12, police said.

On August 15, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Abel Enrique Esquivel Jr., had been shot near the intersection of Cesar Chavez St. and Folsom Ave. and died of his injuries the next day.

Investigators determined the gun used in the homicide was the same one stolen from the officer’s car three day before.

Police arrested two suspect on Monday: 18-year-old Erick Garcia Pineda and 24-year-old Jesus Perez-Araujo, both San Francisco residents.

A third suspect was arrested Tuesday. Police identified him as Daniel Cruz, 18, also of San Francisco.

Pineda was booked of charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy, burglary and attempted murder; Cruz on murder, conspiracy, robbery and possession of stolen property; and Perez-Araujo on robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Police Officer’s Association president Martin Halloran issued a statement saying the officer did not know his weapon had been stolen.

“There were no visible signs of the burglary, and the officer did not realize that the vehicle had been broken into, nor that the firearm had been stolen,” said Halloran.

“The officer, a highly-decorated veteran, is devastated. He is working with the department to fully comply with its investigation into this case.”

It was not clear whether the gun used in the homicide had been recovered or whether it was also used in the other crimes.