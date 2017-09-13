Off-Duty Deputy Shoots Suspect In Alleged Antioch Road Rage Incident

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy wounded a man after an alleged road rage incident in Antioch, authorities said.

According to Antioch police investigators, officers responded to a call at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday from a female victim reporting a road rage incident that ended in a shooting.

The woman told police that she and a man were in a vehicle and chased by the suspect in another vehicle from Delta Fair Boulevard to the 4200 block of Lone Tree Way. The suspect allegedly collided into their vehicle repeatedly.

When both vehicles stopped, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle armed with a tire jack, police said.

The man driving the other vehicle, who was an off-duty deputy from another county, fired a pistol at the suspect, striking him once. Both victims waited for officers to respond while the suspect fled the area.

Officers located the injured suspect at a different location in Antioch. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was later arrested and booked into the County Jail in Martinez on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other unspecified charges.

The deputy and his female passenger both were uninjured. Police did not specify the agency for which the deputy works but said it is not in Contra Costa County.