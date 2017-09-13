One Injured In San Leandro Apartment Complex Fire

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — One person was injured and four others forced from their homes when a one-alarm fire erupted in a San Leandro apartment complex early Wednesday, authorities said.
Fire officials said the blaze was reported at 12:08 a.m. a block away from the Fire Department’s Station 12, located at 1065 143rd Ave.
Arriving firefighters found one apartment completely engulfed in flames and quickly worked to prevent it from spreading to other units.
One person suffered burns to their hand and mild smoke inhalation from the fire, according to the fire department.
Five occupants, one each from five separate units at the building, were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross.
Fire officials determined that unattended candles in the apartment caused the blaze.