Pets Abandoned During Hurricane Irma Up For Adoption In Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) — People weren’t the only ones affected by the recent storms that battered Texas, Florida and the surrounding areas. Dozens of pets were abandoned in the wake of the devastation.

Many people who evacuated left behind their animals as the storm came in.

But now, the Alameda County Fairgrounds is set to hold the largest pet fair in California.

Hurricane pets will be there, looking for a place to call home.

Animals by the hundreds are flowing into Bay Area shelters from Texas and Florida.

Animal Rescue Foundation’s executive director Elena Bicker said, “People are going into the shelters in Florida saying, Gosh, you know what? My home is destroyed, I don’t have a place, I can’t care for myself. I can’t care for my pet so they are surrendering their animals.”

This weekend, 80 animal rescue organizations and shelters say they are hosting the largest pet adoption event ever in California, hundreds of cats and dogs will be on display, all at once, for adoption at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Blanckita was “…evacuated from Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Harvey to Miami. Then, along comes Hurricane Irma, evacuated a second time, ending up here in California,” said Bicker.

The animals have been examined by vets, micro chipped and have been vaccinated.

Rockey is a boxer mix and is one of the lucky hurricane hounds. He’s being adopted today by Amber, but there are many other pets that will curl up next to you. All they need is someone to open their hearts and let them in.

Cat or dog, this weekend at the Alameda County Fair is the place to be to find your soul mate.