‘Sopranos’ Mobster, Veteran Actor Frank Vincent Dies

Filed Under: Death, Frank Vincent, The Sopranos
NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Actor Frank Vincent attends "The Sopranos: The Complete Fifth Season" DVD launch party at English is Italian on June 6, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
Frank Vincent (credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vincent, a veteran character actor who often played tough guys including mob boss Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” has died.

His family says in a statement that Vincent died peacefully on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Besides Leotardo, who frequently clashed with Tony Soprano on the popular HBO drama, Vincent portrayed gangsters for director Martin Scorsese in “Raging Bull,” ”Goodfellas” and “Casino.”

He had small roles in two Spike Lee films, “Do the Right Thing” and “Jungle Fever,” and also appeared in “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” ”Last Exit to Brooklyn,” ”Night Falls on Manhattan” and “Shark Tale,” among his more than 50 movies.

Earlier in his career, Vincent was a musician and session drummer for such singers as Paul Anka, Del Shannon, Trini Lopez and The Belmonts.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch