Warriors Klay Thompson Named Grand Marshal

(CBS SF) — Warriors guard Klay Thompson was named the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway.

“I am beyond excited to be Grand Marshal for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma,” Thompson said in a press release. “I have heard so many good things about this race, and I can’t wait to see everything up close in person.”

Thompson will get to announce the most popular four words in racing: “Drivers, Start Your Engines” and wave the green flag. He will also ride shotgun alongside racing legend Mario Andretti in an Indy car for a high-speed lap around the Sonoma track.

The Warriors begin training camp later this month and play their first preseason game on September 30th at Oracle Arena.

