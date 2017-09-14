Blue Bottle Coffee Sells Majority Stake To Nestle

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Blue Bottle Coffee announced Thursday that it would sell a majority stake to Nestle, the world’s largest food and beverage company.
The craft coffee company, which started as a home delivery business operating out of an Oakland shed 15 years ago, has grown into dozens of cafes and products sold at supermarkets.
Under the agreement, company management retains a 32 percent stake and Blue Bottle will continue to operate from Oakland. CEO Bryan Meehan and company founder James Freeman, who is Blue Bottle’s chief product officer, will also remain in place.
“Fifteen years ago I started this company with the goal of roasting, brewing, and selling superlative coffee,” Freeman said in a statement. “Nestlé’s belief in our coffee, our process, and, most importantly, our people, assured us that this is a deal that will enable us to dream longer and further into the future than I previously imagined possible.”
Company officials said the deal will help Blue Bottle expand nationally and internationally and expand their product line.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.