Fall Out Boy Share Disturbing ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ Video, Announce Oakland Tour Date

VIDEO: Fall Out Boy “Last Of The Real Ones” (Viewer discretion is advised)
By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – Fall Out Boy has released a new music video, “The Last Of The Real Ones.” The visual begins with a disclaimer that points out, ” the following content is graphic in nature” and the video’s final scene supports that claim.
The ominous clip features two men dressed in llama costumes, headed to the desert with a shovel. We won’t spoil the ending, but let’s just say it’s not a happy one.
On a lighter note, the band also announced a run of tour dates beginning this October. In a play on the band’s current single, the run will honor local “champions.”
Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate themselves, a family member, a loved one or a friend who are making a difference in their communities to be chosen as the #FOBChampion of their local tour date. Each city’s selected winner will win tickets to their local show and be brought up on stage and honored during the set – along with a shoutout on the band’s Instagram. In addition, a monetary donation will be made in the winner’s name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.
Check out the band’s new tour dates below:
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Detroit, MI @Little Caesars Arena
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
