Fall Out Boy Share Disturbing ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ Video, Announce Oakland Tour Date



By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Fall Out Boy has released a new music video, “The Last Of The Real Ones.” The visual begins with a disclaimer that points out, ” the following content is graphic in nature” and the video’s final scene supports that claim.

The ominous clip features two men dressed in llama costumes, headed to the desert with a shovel. We won’t spoil the ending, but let’s just say it’s not a happy one.

On a lighter note, the band also announced a run of tour dates beginning this October. In a play on the band’s current single, the run will honor local “champions.”

Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate themselves, a family member, a loved one or a friend who are making a difference in their communities to be chosen as the #FOBChampion of their local tour date. Each city’s selected winner will win tickets to their local show and be brought up on stage and honored during the set – along with a shoutout on the band’s Instagram. In addition, a monetary donation will be made in the winner’s name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.

Check out the band’s new tour dates below:

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @Little Caesars Arena

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena



