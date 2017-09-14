Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound 580 In Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A fatal big rig crash shut down westbound 580 early Thursday, triggering a massive 4-mile long backup on the major East Bay freeway at the Dublin Grade.

The California Highway Patrol said a big rig stalled on the freeway around 4 a.m. A second big rig attempted to avoid the truck, but could not and crash into it and another vehicle.

There was at least one fatality in the crash and debris and diesel fuel was scattered across the freeway, forcing all lanes to be closed and Caltrans cleanup crews to be dispatched to the scene.

The crash backed up traffic between the Foothill exit and Eden Canyon Road.

Traffic was being detoured off the freeway which may not be completely reopened until 10 a.m.

The CHP was advising westbound commuters to find alternative routes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch