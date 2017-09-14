Berkeley Hunkers Down Preparing For Shapiro Speech

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Like many of his fellow UC Berkeley students, freshman Matthew Barnett was a little stunned as he looked over the preparations underway on campus for a speech Thursday night by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Work crews were erecting concrete barriers on the streets leading into campus. Busy Bancroft Way was walled off and all parking on it banned. A heavy police presence was already visible on the streets.

“The idea that we should have all this security just to have one person speak is a little insane,” Barnett told KPIX 5.

Meanwhile, law student Anthony Jenny said he was going to the speech to hear what Shapiro had to say.

“They (the protesters) are demoting Ben Shapiro for being a fascist meanwhile they are targeting people with conservative views and trying to ruin their lives,” he told KPIX 5.

The walk way in front of Zellerbach Hall — the site of Thursday’s speech — was already littered chalk messages Thursday afternoon condemning fascism and xenophobia.

Authorities plan to seal off the campus’ central hub, Sproul Plaza, the student union and Zellerbach Hall, creating a perimeter around several buildings. There will be checkpoints on campus where only ticket holders will be allowed through.

Shapiro, a former editor of Breitbart News, was set to speak to a sold-out, 1,000-person audience at 7 p.m. Counter protesters plan to arrive hours earlier.

Among those groups is Refusefascism.org.

“We do not initiate violence,” said Sunsara Taylor, a member of Refusefascism.org. “But we do believe people have the right to self-defense. It’s a legal and a moral right.”

University officials they will not allow anyone wearing masks, carrying shields or anything that can be used as a weapon near Zellerbach Hall.

“There will be “an increased and highly visible police presence,” the university said in a statement.

And for the first time in two decades, officers have been authorized to use pepper spray to control violence after the City Council modified a 1997 ban at an emergency meeting this week.

City of Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood said officers would make “very strong, rapid arrests” of protesters wielding weapons and wearing masks.

The city and the UC Berkeley campus have become a flashpoint for the country’s political divisions, drawing extremist groups from the left and right.

Four political demonstrations have turned violent in Berkeley since February, prompting officers to come up with new strategies to control rowdy and sometimes dangerous crowds.

“We have seen extremists on the left and right in our city,” said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, a Democrat who backed the police request to use pepper spray. “We need to make sure violence is not allowed.”

Shapiro was invited to speak by campus Republicans, who say the liberal university stifles the voice of conservative speakers.

The Berkeley College Republicans invited right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to speak last February, but the event was abruptly canceled when masked left-wing anarchists rioted outside the event to shut it down.

Police and UC Berkeley officials were criticized at the time for giving demonstrators wide latitude and standing aside as the anarchists hurled

Molotov cocktails at officers and caused $100,000 worth of damage.

Tighter security measures were expected to disrupt campus life Thursday and later this month, when Yiannopoulos says he plans to hold a “Free Speech Week” on campus with a lineup of controversial figures including conservative commentator Ann Coulter and Steve Bannon, Trump’s ex-chief strategist who returned to Breitbart News.

Thursday’s speech is being watched as a warm-up act for later this month, although campus officials say that event is not yet confirmed.

Sociology professor Michael Burawoy, who is chairman of the Berkeley Faculty Association, says frustration is growing over the disruptions.

“There are faculty who don’t think the campus should be the site of this, what they call, political circus,” Burawoy said, adding that the headline-grabbing visits by controversial speakers put the university in a no-win situation.

“We bring them on campus and allow them to speak and we encourage both right- and left-wing groups” to hold potentially violent protests, he said. “If we exclude them, they say Berkeley doesn’t believe in free speech. It’s a lose-lose situation.”

