Had Your Trip of a Lifetime Yet?

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – The fun possibilities are endless when you visit the Philippines. From the beaches, the culture, the food, the nightlife, and of course, the people you will find yourself in a loving embrace that is the splendor and beauty that embodies this marvelous country made up of over 7,000 Islands.
As you begin your plans to visit Asia again or for the first time, consider one of the world’s hidden treasures…the Philippines. And here are a few reasons why…
-
As you begin your plans to visit Asia again or for the first time, consider one of the world’s hidden treasures…the Philippines. And here are a few reasons why…
-
Life-changing Things To Do – from Diving in Palawan’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Surfing in Siargao’s Cloud 9, Hiking Banaue’s Batad Rice Terraces, or participating in any of the hundreds of “festivals” that are celebrated each year.
-
A Cuisine that is Unique and yet Familiar – a guaranteed smile-generator, Filipino food has the distinction of picking some of the best attributes from East and West and creating some of the most delectable dishes on the planet. Eat with your hands, sit by a flowing waterfall, or in a Top-Rated elegant setting; either way, you’ll experience the fun-loving and nurturing spirit that is synonymous with the Filipinos.
Check out www.philippinetourismusa.com
and find more reasons to go the Philippines.
Sponsored Content Provided By Philippines Tourism
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.