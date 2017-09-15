Heightened BART Security In Wake Of London Bombing

OAKLAND (KCBS) — Transit officials increased security Friday at Bay Area BART stations in the wake of a terrorist bombing in London that left 22 people injured.

While not commenting on whether there has been a threat against the agency’s trains, BART officials said the deployment of the additional officers was part of its “See Something Say Something” campaign.

Meanwhile, hundreds of British police were embarking on a massive manhunt Friday, racing to find out who placed a homemade bomb on a packed London subway train during the morning rush hour.

The explosion — labeled a terrorist attack by police — wounded 22 people and ignited a panicked stampede to safety. Experts said London may have escaped far worse carnage because it appeared that the bomb only partially exploded.

“Clearly, this was a device that was intended to cause significant harm,” Prime Minister Theresa May said after chairing a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee.

Police called it a terrorist attack, the fifth in Britain this year.

Witnesses described seeing a “wall of fire” as the bomb — hidden in a plastic bucket inside a supermarket freezer bag — went off about 8:20 a.m. while the train was at the Parsons Green station in southwest London.

It was not a large explosion, and British police and health officials said none of the injured was thought to be seriously hurt.