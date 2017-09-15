ICE Agents Lost Track Of San Francisco Homicide Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly used a gun stolen from a San Francisco police officer’s personal vehicle in a homicide ditched a GPS tracking device placed on his ankle by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August.

In a statement released Friday, ICE said a judge had ordered 18-year-old Erick Garcia Pineda to wear the tracking device after his release from federal detention in April.

“An immigration judge with EOIR ordered Mr. Garcia-Pineda released with the requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and report to ICE in-person on a regular basis,” the ICE statement said. “Databases indicate Mr. Garcia-Pineda was complying with terms of his release until August when he failed to appear for his scheduled appointment with ICE.”

The gun, a personal firearm registered to an unidentified officer, was stolen from his car on August 12, police said.

Three days later, on August 15, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Abel Enrique Esquivel Jr., had been shot near the intersection of Cesar Chavez St. and Folsom Ave. as he walked home from work around 2 a.m.

Esquivel Jr. was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, but died from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest the next day.

Investigators determined the gun used in the homicide was the same one stolen from the officer’s car three day before.

Police arrested two suspect on Monday: Pineda and 24-year-old Jesus Perez-Araujo, both San Francisco residents.

A third suspect was arrested Tuesday. Police identified him as Daniel Cruz, 18, also of San Francisco.

Pineda was booked of charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy, burglary and attempted murder; Cruz on murder, conspiracy, robbery and possession of stolen property; and Perez-Araujo on robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said, “We have confirmed that the gun was used in the homicide. We do have a personnel investigation to determine the circumstances under which how that gun was stolen, how it was secured.”

Outside Wednesday night’s police commission meeting at City Hall, a commissioner commented on the incident.

“I was surprised,” said San Francisco Police Commissioner Petra DeJesus. “Given the fact that guns in officers’ cars have been in the news in the last 18 months and crime being committed by that. I was concerned and surprised that there wouldn’t be more care in leaving a gun in a car.”

Earlier on Wednesday, San Francisco Police Officer’s Association president Martin Halloran issued a statement saying the officer did not know his weapon had been stolen.

“There were no visible signs of the burglary, and the officer did not realize that the vehicle had been broken into, nor that the firearm had been stolen,” said Halloran.

“The officer, a highly-decorated veteran, is devastated. He is working with the department to fully comply with its investigation into this case.”

Last year, the state of California enacted a law requiring all individuals, including law enforcement, to lock all weapons in an unattended car in a trunk or a lock box attached to the frame.

The city of San Francisco has a similar policy.