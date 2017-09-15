San Jose Woman Missing For More Than A Month

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in more than a month.
Jelena Pajic, 30, was last seen on Aug. 14 and her family is requesting help from the public in locating her, police said.
She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Police said she drives a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 with license plate 7GYH248.
San Jose police request anyone that sees her to contact the department’s missing person unit at (408) 277-4786 or (408) 277-8990.
