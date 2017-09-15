San Jose Woman Missing For More Than A Month

Filed Under: Jelena Pajic, Missing, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in more than a month.

Jelena Pajic, 30, was last seen on Aug. 14 and her family is requesting help from the public in locating her, police said.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Police said she drives a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 with license plate 7GYH248.

Jelena Pagic of San Jose was last seen by family on August 14, 2017. Pagic is described as 5'8", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. (Family Photo)

Jelena Pagic of San Jose was last seen by family on August 14, 2017. Pagic is described as 5’8″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
(Family Photo)

Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by Jelena Pagic of San Jose, who was last seen by family on August 14, 2017. (Family Photo)

Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by Jelena Pagic of San Jose, who was last seen by family on August 14, 2017. (Family Photo)

San Jose police request anyone that sees her to contact the department’s missing person unit at (408) 277-4786 or (408) 277-8990.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch