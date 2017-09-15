MADDEN: Raiders Need To Jump On Jets Early

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — In his bi-weekly radio show, former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL Hall of Famer John Madden said Friday the key for his former club in Sunday’s home opener will be to jump on the downtrodden New York Jets from the opening kick-off.
“When you play a good team and your playing a big game — you are playing Kansas City, the Patriots or someone like that,” Madden said. “You (the head coach) don’t have to say much (to motivate your team).”
“(Raiders head coah) Jack Del Rio’s job when you play the New York Jets, you better get your guys ready,” he added.
Madden said it will be important for the heavily favored Raiders to get off to an early lead and not let up during the game.
“Jack Del Rio knows more than anyone, you got to jump on them early — you can’t give them any confidence,” he said.