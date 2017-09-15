Pedestrian Dies In Fatal Accident In San Francisco’s SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning involving a pedestrian in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.
According to SFPD Officer Robert Rueca, the department received a call at around 8:15 a.m. regarding a vehicle collision possibly involving a pedestrian or person on roadway at Dore and Brannan streets.
Officers located a victim on the pavement who was unresponsive. The victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are interviewing driver of the vehicle and said at this point they have only identified that vehicle as being involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
Police have not identified the victim.