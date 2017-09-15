Peninsula Father, Son Battle Each Other On High School Football Field

PORTOLA VALLEY (CBS SF) — A Peninsula star high school football player is getting used to having his way on the field, even when the opposing coach is his father.

Keyshawn Ashford is a captain for Woodside Priory in Portola Valley, which against East Palo Alto Phoenix Academy Friday afternoon – a team coached by his father, Stephen Ashford.

Friday was the fourth time father and son have lined up on opposite sides of the field, with Keyshawn getting the better of his dad in all but one of the matchups.

Both indicated when it comes to this game, family ties go out the window.

“My number one priority is my team,” said Stephen Ashford. “Second is my son. I’m sure I’ll peek over at him and check out how he’s doing. But if he scores, I’m not going to be cheering or anything like that.”

“Dad versus son games are always really competitive,” said Keyshawn. “You want to have those bragging rights at home.”

But while the Ashford home may be a house divided, there is one person serenely unconflicted about these epic father-son clashes. “That’s my only son,” she said. “So yes, I’m in his corner.”

“When you carry someone in your stomach for nine months, it’s a whole other story. That’s my husband. I love him to death. But that’s my son.”

Friday’s game was all Woodside Priory, beating East Palo Alto Phoenix 60-6. The two teams will meet again on September 29.