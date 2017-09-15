Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In East San Jose

Aerial view of a police shooting scene in east San Jose Sept. 15, 2017 (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in East San Jose.

The incident occurred near North White Road and Penitencia Creek Road, near Penitencia Creek Park according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Police have not provided further information but said the area around the intersection is closed as they investigate.

