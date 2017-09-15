Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in East San Jose.
The incident occurred near North White Road and Penitencia Creek Road, near Penitencia Creek Park according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
Police have not provided further information but said the area around the intersection is closed as they investigate.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report