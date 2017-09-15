Tom Brady’s Formula For Peak Performance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – It’s not an accident that NFL star Tom Brady has remained among the best in the game from the playing fields of Sierra High School in San Mateo to Super Bowl glory with the New England Patriots.

Brady has left nothing to chance when it comes performing at the peak of his ability.

In his new book – “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” – Brady gives an inside view to the regimes of his everyday life that keeps him at the top of the game.

In an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, Brady gave a glimpse at the diet.

O’Donnell: “What about coffee?”

Brady: “I’ve never tied it.”

O’Donnell: “Salt?”

Brady: “A little bit.”

O’Donnell: “Sugar?”

Brady: “On occasion.”

O’Donnell: “Dairy?”

Brady: “Almost never. Unless it is really good ice cream.”

Brady’s new book from Simon & Schuster arrives at bookstores on Sept. 19 and also is available as a audiobook on Amazon.com.

