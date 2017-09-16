Alfaro, Bullpen Lead Phillies Past A’s After Delay, 5-3

Filed Under: Athletics, Oakland A's, Philadelphia, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered and Philadelphia’s relievers pitched six strong innings after a rain delay to lead the Phillies over the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Saturday night.

J.P. Crawford had two RBIs and Cesar Hernandez also drove in a run for the Phillies, who improved to 5-14 against the AL.

Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie homered for Oakland, which lost for just the third time in its last 10.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 46 minutes by rain during the third inning.

Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances to cap an impressive performance by Philadelphia’s bullpen. Victor Arano (1-0) pitched two innings to earn his first major league victory.

Simon Castro (1-3) gave up two runs in two innings.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch