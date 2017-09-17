New Details Released In Fatal San Jose Officer-Involved Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) —  San Jose police on Sunday released the name of the officer who Friday shot and killed a gang member being sought for armed robbery.

The officer was 11-year veteran Officer Mike Pina.  

At 7:04 p.m. police were near the intersection of Penitencia Creek and North White roads trying to stop the suspect.

Police said the 33-year-old man knew officers were looking for him. He had eluded them earlier in the day by driving erratically and dangerously on city streets and the highway.

Officers from the Police Department’s covert response unit stopped the man and he became uncooperative.

Shots were fired and the suspect was struck at least one time. He died at the scene.
Police said the suspect had an extensive violent criminal record, which included weapons and drug offenses.

After the shooting, Pina was put on routine leave. The killing is being investigated jointly by Santa Clara County prosecutors and the Police Department’s homicide unit.

Police said the San Jose Police Department’s internal affairs unit, the city attorney’s office and the San Jose Police Auditor are monitoring the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Detective Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283.

A person who wants to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may receive a cash reward.

