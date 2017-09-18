Teen Suspected In iPhone Robbery At Powell BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART police are investigating the theft Sunday of an iPhone from a woman at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, a woman was at the station when a suspect snatched her phone and boarded a Daly City train.

The victim followed the suspect and tried to get her phone back, but she wasn’t able to, police said.

The suspect then exited the train at the Civic Center station and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set black male believed to be about 15 years old with hair in twists who was wearing a blue denim jacket and blue jeans.

