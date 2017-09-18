BART Police Release Photos Of Suspect Who Passed Threat Note In Attempted Robbery

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Authorities have released photos of a woman suspected in a bizarre attempted robbery aboard a BART train.

It happened on Saturday afternoon aboard a Dublin-bound train.

Julie Dragland told BART police someone sitting in the seat behind her passed her a “threatening note” instructing her to hand over her phone and wallet because there were two guns pointed at her.

Video from the train revealed the suspect reaching over the Dragland’s shoulder and dropping the note.

Instead of complying, Dragland faked a medical emergency to attract attention of fellow riders. When they responded, the suspect got up and exited the train at the Powell Street station.

Dragland said it was the most scared she’s ever been in her life. She said she didn’t turn around, but decided to create a scene.

“So I… if I fake a seizure or fake like I’m passing out, I’m not even not complying,” said Dragland. “I’m scared and reacting so, I started slumped over to the left and started shaking and people started to notice and they’re like, ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?'”

The victim reported the incident to BART police and told them the person behind sitting her was a woman pulling a suitcase. Officers checked the Civic Center Station but were unable to locate anyone fitting that description.

One reason Dragland didn’t hand over her belongings was because she knew she was catching an international flight later Sunday.

“I was terrified and then I started to be like, is somebody really going to shoot someone for a phone and a wallet? I don’t know. I started to question it a little bit, but I was still really scared,” said Dragland.

BART has released surveillance photos of the suspect who was described as a white female in her 30s, with long strawberry blonde hair.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating the woman in the photo, who matches the victim’s description.

Anyone with information should contact BART Police at 510-464-7040.