San Francisco Couple Threatened Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign Display

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco couple is looking for the support of her neighbors after receiving threats for putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in the front window of their home.

“We were really upset, but in this kind of situation we weren’t going to be silenced. We don’t feel like we should be silenced,” said Lee. “It’s our right to speak up.”

In July, Lee opened a letter which arrived in her mailbox, saying “BLUE LIVES MATTER! Get rid of your sign or WE will!”

When she refused to take it down, she received another letter a month later, this one reading: “It’s time to replace your BLM sign. How about CHINK LIVES MATTER”

“It’s the threat of ‘If you don’t take it down, we will’ which implies that they are going to come do something to our property, to ourselves,” said Lee. “We think it might be someone in the neighborhood because they know we are Asian.”

But rather than bow to those threats, she’s put up a second sign that says “STANDING WITH MY NEIGHBORS AGAINST HATE”

Monday evening a community meeting was scheduled in Lee’s Forest Knolls neighborhood, where she was set to speak with her neighbors about the incidents. Lee will also be offering them a chance to make a stand with her, and put up signs in their windows as well.

“We hope that they will support us and maybe put a sign in their window and let people know that this is a neighborhood that doesn’t tolerate this kind of threat,” said Lee.

When Lee rose to speak at Monday’s community meeting, she received a round of applause. It still remains to be seen how many signs in windows that applause translates into.