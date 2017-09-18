Suspect Arrested In San Leandro Police Officers Hit-And-Run

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run accident that left two San Leandro police officers hospitalized with injuries, authorities said Monday.
In an email, San Leandro Criminal Investigations Commander Lt. Isaac Benabou announced the arrest and said further details would released later Monday.
The officers were allegedly struck at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Greenhouse Marketplace shopping mall at 699 Lewelling Blvd.
According to police, officers were called to the location after a report about a shoplifting incident at a Safeway store at the mall. The suspect was fleeing the scene in a vehicle when they struck the officers.
Police said the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.