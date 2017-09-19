1 Person Dead, Another Injured In Antioch Shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One person died and another is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Lawton Street. Someone called police before the shooting to say that three men were arguing, according to police.

One caller said a man had a gun and was pointing it at one of the other men.

Several people then called police to say that shots were being fired. Witnesses said one person was on the ground and another person ran from the area, police said.

The suspect, who was armed with a pistol, stayed at the scene.

Several officers responded and detained the suspect, who complied with officers’ commands.

After detaining the suspect, officers tended to the victim who was on the ground until paramedics arrived. Paramedics treated the victim, however, they died at the scene, according to police.

The victim who ran away went to a convenience store where police got in touch with him. Police said he had a bullet wound in his upper body.

That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable but critical condition Tuesday evening.

Police said they believe they have detained, accounted for or been in touch with everyone involved with the shooting. Additionally, the gun used in the shooting was recovered, according to police.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.