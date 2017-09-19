Avril Lavigne Named Most Dangerous Celebrity…Online

(RADIO.COM) – Avril Lavinge has been named 2017’s most dangerous celebrity.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee gave the Canadian singer the dubious distinction on their 11th annual list of the “riskiest celebrity to search for online.”

According to the report the combination of an artist’s name together with “free mp3” generated the most potential for malicious websites, leading to musicians dominating the list. Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion round out the top five.

“In today’s digital world, we want the latest hit albums, videos, movies and more, immediately available on our devices,” said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. “Consumers often prioritize their convenience over security by engaging in risky behavior like clicking on suspicious links that promise the latest content from celebrities. It’s imperative that they slow down and consider the risks associated with searching for downloadable content. Thinking before clicking goes a long way to stay safe online.”

Be safe out there.



