CPUC Faces Whistleblower Complaint After San Bruno Blast Investigation

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The former chief administrative law judge at California’s powerful utility regulator says she was fired for cooperating with investigators looking into collusion between regulators and executives from Pacific Gas & Electric.

Karen Valentia Clopton said Tuesday she’s filing a whistleblower complaint with the State Personnel Board. She says she was fired in August from her senior position at the California Public Utilities Commission.

Clopton’s allegations stem from the commission’s actions following a deadly gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno. She says she objected to the appointment of an administrative law judge with alleged ties to the company and advised commissioners not to interfere with the assignment of specific judges to cases.

Commission spokeswoman Terrie Prosper says Clopton was dismissed for cause and the commission will “vigorously defend” the decision.

