Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Grocery Store Clerk With French Baguette

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man wielding a French baguette was arrested for allegedly using it to hit a grocery store clerk several times.
It happened at a Safeway store in the 39100 block of Argonaut Way in Fremont.
Officers arrived after getting a report of a man pushing, and hitting an employee with a loaf of French bread. When they arrived, the man was still yelling and refused to leave the store.
Police eventually took the man into custody and booked him into Santa Rita jail on suspicion of battery.
The 39-year-old suspect’s name has not been released and it is still not known what prompted him to attack the clerk with the baguette.