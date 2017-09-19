BREAKING: Major Earthquake Damages Buildings In Mexico City, Puebla

Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Grocery Store Clerk With French Baguette

Filed Under: Arrest, Battery, Fremont, French baguette, Safeway

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man wielding a French baguette was arrested for allegedly using it to hit a grocery store clerk several times.

It happened at a Safeway store in the 39100 block of Argonaut Way in Fremont.

Officers arrived after getting a report of a man pushing, and hitting an employee with a loaf of French bread. When they arrived, the man was still yelling and refused to leave the store.

Police eventually took the man into custody and booked him into Santa Rita jail on suspicion of battery.

The 39-year-old suspect’s name has not been released and it is still not known what prompted him to attack the clerk with the baguette.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch