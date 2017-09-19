Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Man At Homeless Encampment In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An ex-convict has been charged with special circumstances murder for allegedly taking another man’s bicycle and then fatally shooting the man at a homeless encampment in North Oakland last week, prosecutors said.

Curtis Standley, 28, of Pittsburg, is scheduled to appear in Alameda County Superior Court today on charges that he fatally shot 44-year-old Jason Coleman in the 600 block of 42nd Street at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Oakland police Officer Anthonie Jones wrote in a probable cause statement that Standley took Coleman’s bicycle and started to ride it away but Coleman caught up to Standley and tried to get his bike back.

Standley pulled out a revolver and fired one round at Coleman, striking Coleman in his upper left chest area, according to Jones.

Standley then dropped the bicycle and fled on foot east on Telegraph Avenue, according to Jones.

Witnesses followed Standley and called police and officers eventually located and arrested him at 38th Street and Telegraph Avenue, Jones wrote.

Paramedics transported Coleman to Highland Hospital but he was pronounced dead there at 11:36 a.m.

Standley is charged with murder, the special circumstances of committing a murder during the course of a robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors allege that he has two prior felony convictions: a 2015 conviction for second-degree burglary of a vehicle and a 2016 conviction for possession of a gun by an ex-felon.

