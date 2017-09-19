Man Sought After Using Stolen Credit Card In Martinez, Pleasant Hill

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Authorities are searching for a man who recently used a credit card stolen from a vehicle in Benicia to make $2,000 in purchases in Martinez and Pleasant Hill, according to Benicia police.
The suspect is a white man who is 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet, 200 to 225 pounds with a mustache and goatee, police said.
The man is associated with a possible 2013 silver/white Dodge Ram 1500 truck with a tow hitch and a dent in the rear bumper above the right tailpipe, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Benicia police at (707) 745-3412.