Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico City On Anniversary Of 1985 Quake Disaster

Filed Under: Earthquake, Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla

MEXICO CITY (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken central Mexico, causing buildings to sway in Mexico City.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck southeast of Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (USGS)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck southeast of Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (USGS)

The quake measured 7.1 and was located in the state of Puebla, centered some 35 miles southwest of Puebla and about 70 miles southeast of Mexico City.

The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear.

The earthquake hit 32 years to the day of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake which measured 8.0 and killed at least 5,000 people, and as many as 10,000 by some estimates.

Earlier Tuesday, people across Mexico City held earthquake preparation drills and commemorated the 1985 quake.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch