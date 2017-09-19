Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico City On Anniversary Of 1985 Quake Disaster

MEXICO CITY (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken central Mexico, causing buildings to sway in Mexico City.
The quake measured 7.1 and was located in the state of Puebla, centered some 35 miles southwest of Puebla and about 70 miles southeast of Mexico City.
The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear.
The earthquake hit 32 years to the day of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake which measured 8.0 and killed at least 5,000 people, and as many as 10,000 by some estimates.
Earlier Tuesday, people across Mexico City held earthquake preparation drills and commemorated the 1985 quake.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.