Pelosi: ‘All Hands On Deck’ For Latest ‘Trumpcare’ Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling colleagues that she wants “all hands on deck” to defeat the latest Republican effort to undo the Affordable Care Act.
Pelosi calls the bill a moral monstrosity. The Senate bill relies on sending block grants to the states to provide health coverage.
Pelosi says members are encouraged to participate in what she called a tweet storm against “Trumpcare” Tuesday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m.
She is also urging members in “this emergency request” to schedule town hall meetings and press conferences to speak out against the legislation. Senate Republicans must pass the measure by Sept. 30 to avoid a Democratic filibuster.
Pelosi says House Democrats will fully mobilize to lift up the voices of families who would be devastated by the legislation.
